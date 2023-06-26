US 2nd Fleet Awards Sailor for Heroism: A Testament to Sailors' CPR and Life-Saving Training

NORFOLK, Va. – A Sailor assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, June 27, 2023, for his actions rendering life-saving aid while on liberty last month.



Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Gary Askins was first to respond to a man choking on food by administering the Heimlich maneuver. Askins was dining with his peers when he was approached by a patron, who noticed him in uniform and asked for assistance with a man who couldn’t breathe. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Askins assessed the severity of the situation, and acted without hesitation, using his training in CPR and anti-choking techniques.



“He was just sitting on the floor, and he gave me the signal that he was choking,” said Askins. “I used my training to dislodge the food. Then I just made sure he was okay until the medical personnel arrived.”



Once the patron’s breathing was restored, Askins returned to his meal while medical personnel continued their care.



“I received a few pats on the back and even received a command coin from one of our senior leaders. I didn’t really think much of it,” said Askins.



Askins’ actions and humble approach to saving a life serves as a testament to the importance of comprehensive training for Sailors. The incident highlights the critical role played by the U.S. Navy in equipping its personnel with life-saving skills, such as CPR and anti-choking techniques. By instilling these skills and fostering a culture of readiness, the Navy continues to uphold its commitment to the safety and well-being of its Sailors and the broader community they serve.



“The Navy has medical [jobs], but when any Sailor sees someone in need they’re ready to assist,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Shanta McPherson, 2nd Fleet’s CPR program coordinator. “Firefighting is the first thing most people think of when it comes to our training, but medical response is crucial in protecting those around us.”



Recognizing that emergencies can occur at any time and in any place, the Navy ensures that its personnel receive thorough instruction in life-saving techniques. These training programs include CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and other essential skills, ensuring that Sailors are well-prepared to respond swiftly and effectively during critical situations.



“I am proud of our Sailors at sea and ashore,” said Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Senior Askins is a great example of a shore-based Sailor who kept his skills sharp, and made a difference saving a life. When the moment arose, he acted without hesitation. His actions represent the values we hold true here at 2nd Fleet, as our Sailors demonstrate their commitment to duty and excellence every day.”



The Navy prioritizes the safety and well-being of its personnel, as well as civilians who may require assistance in emergencies. Regular training sessions and refresher courses are conducted to reinforce the skills and knowledge of Sailors. By maintaining a high standard of training, the Navy ensures that its personnel are prepared to take immediate action, potentially saving lives in both military and civilian contexts.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

