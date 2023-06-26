Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Awards Sailor for Heroism

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Johndro 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, awards Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Gary Askins with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Askins received the award for his actions regarding life-saving aid while on liberty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Johndro)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Awards Sailor for Heroism, by PO2 Justin Johndro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US 2nd Fleet Awards Sailor for Heroism: A Testament to Sailors' CPR and Life-Saving Training

    Culinary Specialist
    navy
    C2F

