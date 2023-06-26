U.S. 2nd Fleet Awards Sailor for Heroism

NORFOLK, Va. - Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, awards Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Gary Askins with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Askins received the award for his actions regarding life-saving aid while on liberty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Johndro)

