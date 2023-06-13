MILITARY STAR Card Designed for Military Community with Active-Duty Benefits

Courtesy Photo | The MILITARY STAR® card is specifically designed for the military community, with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The MILITARY STAR® card is specifically designed for the military community, with exclusive benefits for active-duty service members. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card is specifically designed for the military community, with exclusive benefits for active-duty service members.



All eligible active-duty service members and mobilized or activated Reservists or National Guard members who have orders to deploy to qualifying contingency locations are eligible for deployment benefits that include no required payments and a reduced interest rate of 6% during their time away. The reduced APR applies to the card balance as well as new purchases.



Additionally, all active-duty Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Marines and Guard and Reserve members have access to the MILITARY STAR Military Clothing Plan, a $1,000 line of credit with no interest and no payments for 12 months on qualifying uniform basics.



With the card, service members can build credit responsibly. MILITARY STAR offers fair and flexible terms, including the lowest APR among store cards—a rate that is offered to all cardmembers, regardless of credit score. MILITARY STAR also does not charge annual, late or over-limit fees.



“The military benefits of the card are a hallmark of MILITARY STAR’s commitment to ensuring our heroes’ readiness and resiliency, as well as their financial health,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military life comes with unique challenges, and the MILITARY STAR card is built to support service members’ lifestyles.”



Other benefits of the card include:



- Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases. (Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.)



- 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.



- 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.



- 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.



- Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.



In 2022, MILITARY STAR provided a $435 million annual benefit to the military community through exclusive card offers and benefits.



The card is accepted at all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Shoppers who use MILITARY STAR and shop the Exchange not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



