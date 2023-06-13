Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services offers Independence Day safety tips

Photo By Bradley Hicks | Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services officials are urging base personnel...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Hicks | Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services officials are urging base personnel to keep safety at the forefront during their Fourth of July celebrations. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause more than 19,000 reported fires and thousands of injuries in the U.S. each year. More than one-third of those suffering fireworks injuries in 2018 were under the age of 15. (National Fire Protection Association graphic) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as backyard barbecues, parades passing throngs of onlookers adorned in red, white and blue, and star-spangled displays of national pride such as flags, banners and bunting.

Many Americans will break out the bottle rockets, firecrackers and sparklers to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, but Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services officials are urging those who partake in pyrotechnic demonstrations of patriotism to exercise caution.

“Everybody wants to have fun with fireworks but, just due to the danger of them, you really should think about if it is worth the risk to your personal safety, your property or the liability, for that matter,” said Guy Chastain, Arnold FES fire inspector. “Depending on where you live, some municipalities may ban them or they may have certain types you’re not allowed to use. If you don’t follow local protocols, insurances may not cover it because you didn’t follow the rules.”

Annually, fireworks are responsible for thousands of injuries and fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause more than 19,000 reported fires in the U.S. each year. Nearly 30% of the fires started by fireworks are reported on the Fourth of July.

NFPA data further shows that in 2018, emergency rooms across the U.S. saw more than 9,000 people for fireworks-related injuries. Burns accounted for more than 40% of these injuries in the month around July 4. More than one-third of those suffering fireworks injuries were under the age of 15.

Those who opt to celebrate the Fourth by putting on their own displays should light fireworks on smooth, flat surfaces well away from homes. They are also encouraged to have an extinguishing capability, such as a fire extinguisher or bucket of water, readily available.

Fireworks should not be lit near leaves, brush or in the middle of grassy areas, as dry vegetation can catch fire and spread. Fireworks should also not be used around flammable products such as gasoline or lighter fluid.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends that:

• Children never be allowed to handle or ignite fireworks.

• Fireworks warnings and instructions are read and followed.

• Other people are out of range before lighting fireworks. Never throw or point fireworks at people, homes or animals.

• Those lighting the fireworks never place any part of their bodies directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. People should back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

• Eye protection should be worn.

• Users should never attempt to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Christian Lyle, Arnold FES fire prevention and communication officer, said those looking to set off holiday fireworks should be aware of any burn bans or restrictions in their area. Those unsure can contact their local police or fire department for more information.

Lyle added the safest way to enjoy fireworks on the Fourth of July is to attend a professional show.

“Let the professionals do it,” he said. “That way, everybody else can go out, enjoy themselves, relax, enjoy the show and they don’t have to be totally concerned with the dangerous aspect of it.”

Explosive fireworks aren’t the only popular Independence Day items to present potential dangers, as celebrating with seemingly benign sparklers poses possible risks. Sparklers accounted for around a quarter of fireworks-related injuries seen in U.S. emergency rooms in 2018.

Sparklers burn at temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s nearly 1,000 degrees greater than the temperature at which water boils, more than double the temperature at which wood burns, and 300 degrees hotter than the temperature that must be reached to melt glass.

“For the kids, I know a lot of times we like to give a 3- or 4-year-old the sparklers, but just keep in mind that those burn extremely hot,” Lyle said.

Lyle said the best approach is to keep sparklers out of the hands of children. He and Chastain added that alternatives to sparklers and consumer fireworks such as glow sticks, noise makers and silly string will make for a safer holiday celebration.

Many folks may also bolster the holiday enjoyment with outdoor cooking. Lyle said it’s important to remember that grills should only be used outdoors and placed at least 25 feet from homes and other buildings. Children and pets should be kept away from grills. The appropriate fuel should be used for charcoal grills, and the hose on propane grills should be checked for leaks before it is used for the first time each year.

Some revelers may gather with friends or family around backyard fire pits to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fire pits should be built away from structures. Gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids should not be used in a fire pit, and a fire extinguisher should be kept at the ready.

Arnold fire officials want base personnel to have a fun, festive yet safe holiday so they can return after the Fourth of July and resume their support of the Arnold mission.

“Let’s make sure that we get back safely so that everybody can continue to do our jobs and make sure that Arnold is moving forward,” Lyle said.

For additional information, contact the Arnold FES Fire Prevention Office at 931-454-5569 or 931-454-5306.