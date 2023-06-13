Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.26.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – The following is a joint statement from 22 nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council that participated in a maritime security meeting hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain:

    “At the invitation of the United States, senior government officials from Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Lithuania, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as senior representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council, held a high-level, multilateral meeting in Bahrain on June 25, 2023, to discuss current maritime security and ways to further enhance maritime security in the region. Participants reiterated commitment to uphold navigational rights and operate consistent with international law, as well as pursue collective efforts to prevent threats to vessels traveling through regional waterways that are critical to international trade and the global economy.”

