    Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2023) Senior international military officers and diplomats attend a multilateral maritime security meeting at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, June 25. Officials discussed the current maritime security environment and ways to further enhance maritime security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    multilateral maritime security meeting

