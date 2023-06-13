MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2023) Senior international military officers and diplomats attend a multilateral maritime security meeting at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, June 25. Officials discussed the current maritime security environment and ways to further enhance maritime security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 06:36 Photo ID: 7881180 VIRIN: 230625-N-VO134-1019 Resolution: 4325x2878 Size: 1.63 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations, by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.