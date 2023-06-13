MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2023) Senior international military officers and diplomats attend a multilateral maritime security meeting at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, June 25. Officials discussed the current maritime security environment and ways to further enhance maritime security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 06:36
|Photo ID:
|7881180
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-VO134-1019
|Resolution:
|4325x2878
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations, by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT