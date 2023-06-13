Stay safe this summer at JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – At Joint Base Langley-Eustis, safety doesn’t take a holiday! With summer upon us, all manner of danger arises. From sun protection to vehicle accidents, JBLE safety can help you prepare for the upcoming season.



With greater sun exposure comes more safety concerns, such as sunburn, heat stroke, dehydration, heat cramps and heat exhaustion. For protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays, using broad spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher is recommended. According to the Air Force Safety Center 2023, sunscreen works best when in combination with other protective factors, such as shade, a hat or protective clothing. Be sure to reapply your sunscreen if you stay in the sun for more than two hours, after swimming, sweating or toweling off.



A common summer activity for many may be swimming. When you swim, do so in a group or with a partner. Know your limitations while swimming and avoid swift moving water. Rip currents can be dangerous for swimmers, if you are ever caught in one, do not try to swim against it. Swim parallel to the shore and once you are free of the current, you can make your way back to safety.



While a trip to the beach may be a fun way to spend your summer, the more dangerous part could be the journey there. This year alone, 23 Air Force personnel have been involved in fatal motor vehicle mishaps according to Air Force Safety Center 2023.



“Private motor vehicle accidents are the largest source of lost time cases. Meaning people end up in the hospital or are off duty on quarters for 24 hours or more.” said Jason Scott, occupational safety manager with the 1st Fighter Wing. “That’s one of the reasons I emphasize traffic safety and risk management.”



While you can’t control the actions of anyone else on the road, you can control yourself. Follow the law and make good decisions while driving. The Department of the Air Force data indicates speeding and alcohol are the primary factors for vehicle mishaps.



The way to prepare for this upcoming summer is to practice risk management. The majority of off-duty recreational mishaps are preventable if service members practice risk assessments before an activity. Ask yourself, before you step into the sun, do you have the proper protection? Before you swim, do you have a partner and a plan? Before you drive, have you removed distractions?



“I think fundamentals of risk management are best applied deliberately, on or off duty.” said Scott. “As long as people are making informed, deliberate decisions on what they are doing to minimize unnecessary risk, that is the foundation to a successful summer.”



For more summer safety tips, visit safety.af.mil.

