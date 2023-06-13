USS Indiana (SSN 789) holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 230623-N-GR655-0119 GROTON, Connecticut (June 23, 2023) – Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 230623-N-GR655-0119 GROTON, Connecticut (June 23, 2023) – Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan, left, shakes hands with Cmdr. Kyle McVay after being relieved as commanding officer of the USS Indiana (SSN 789) during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, June 23, 2023. Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, center, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan turned command of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) over to Cmdr. Kyle McVay in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, June 23, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony and praised Bresnahan’s tour calling him a “model submarine commanding officer.”



“Scott and his crew were my ‘go-to’ for numerous high-profile submarine force and fleet level engagements. Indiana executed all assigned vital submarine operations and high-end submarine exercises with ease,” O’Donnell said. “Cmdr. Bresnahan’s consummate professionalism has been a huge asset for both Indiana and for my squadron, and I trust he will continue to positively impact the Submarine Force and the Navy as he progresses through the ranks.”



“And for Kyle, an accomplished Submariner in his own right, he is the right submarine officer to continue this standard of excellence as the Indiana remains a mission-ready ship,” O’Donnell added. “I have no doubt Indiana will continue to perform at a very high level under his leadership.”



Capt. Gary Montalvo, commander of the Navy’s Submarine Development Squadron (SUBDEVRON) 5, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and offered an “outside perspective” of Bresnahan’s character.



“It’s our people and the crew,” Montalvo explained of the fundamental lessons learned while serving two previous tours with Bresnahan on the USS Texas (SSN 775) and USS North Carolina (SSN 777). “Building the trust, the care, and exacting standards with our crew is essential to submarine survival and in excelling in a submarine.”



“A lot of that takes a ton of energy,” Montalvo added. “And anything he does, he does with extremely high energy.”



Bresnahan, a Fairfax Station, Virginia native and 2003 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, took command of Indiana in April 2021. His previous submarine tours include the USS La Jolla (SSN 701), USS Texas, and USS North Carolina. During his tour as commanding officer, Bresnahan led the Indiana during Operation Black Widow in August 2021, Indiana’s second deployment to the 6th Fleet area of operations in 2022, and Fleet Week Port Everglades in April 2023. Additionally, over 60 sailors earned their submarine qualification, also known as “dolphins,” and the crew was selected for the 2022 SUBRON 12 Weapons (W), Navigation (N), and Cyber/Communications (C) awards.



“This crew has met all expectations and will, undoubtedly, continue to set the bar higher under Cmdr. McVay's leadership,” Bresnahan said. “I have been lucky to be a part of this Hoosier family as it has served as the cornerstone of every success we've seen. Indiana’s ownership at all levels is a result of committing to each other and the unquestionable desire to improve as a team.”



Following his Indiana command tour, Bresnahan will continue to serve on the staff of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Undersea Warfare Division (OPNAV) 97 in Washington D.C.



McVay, a Springfield, Virginia native and 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval academy, spoke during the ceremony praising his predecessor and the crew expressing his anticipation and excitement to “take command of a warship as outstanding as Indiana, crewed by an exceptional group of sailors, chiefs, and officers.”



“Indiana is a top-notch ship, squared away in all respects, and ready for action,” McVay added. “Scott has built a great team and I am tremendously humbled take the reins.”



McVay’s previous submarine tours include the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), USS Charlotte (SSN 766), and USS Mississippi (SSN 782).



USS Indiana was the sixteenth Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in September 2018. SSN 789 is the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the state of Indiana; most recently following the battleship (BB-58) commissioned in 1942 and saw action during World War II. Previous ships to bear the name USS Indiana included a 1920s battleship (BB-50) that never completed construction and the first U.S. Navy battleship (BB-1) commissioned in 1895. The submarine Indiana has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.