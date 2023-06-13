Army & Air Force Exchange Service Helps Military Families Weather the Storm This Hurricane Season

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military communities prepare for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military communities prepare for hurricane season. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Hurricane season is underway, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is keeping military communities prepared.



At Exchange headquarters, merchandising teams strengthened inventory of high-demand supplies, such as water, flashlights, batteries, generators and extension cords, at distribution centers so products quickly deploy to PXs and BXs if needed.



At installations prone to severe weather, managers monitor weather forecasts and coordinate with command groups to ensure PXs and BXs are ready to support the mission during major storms. Stores have also prepared lists of items they can have shipped to their stores to have adequate quantities before severe weather.



“The Exchange is fully prepared to support Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families this storm season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With years of experience making sure we help the communities we serve stay mission-ready through storms and natural disasters, the Exchange has extensive infrastructure in place to rapidly meet the needs of military communities during severe weather.”



The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The Exchange’s Disaster Support Group, a team of worldwide Exchange leaders, also monitors weather to keep every level of the organization prepared for storms. The team is agile, meeting quickly to coordinate a response when severe weather strikes.



The Exchange has long supported military communities affected by severe weather. When Typhoon Mawar, a Category 4 storm, hit Guam in May, the Andersen Air Force Base Exchange was open the next day to serve the community, offering essential goods and fuel.



Besides shipping supplies to stores, the Exchange’s Waco Distribution Center houses mobile field Exchanges—stores on wheels stocked with snacks, beverages and hygiene products—that can be deployed to communities after severe storms to support the military upon command request.



