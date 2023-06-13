Thank a Hero this Independence Day with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gift Card

Courtesy Photo | Anyone—including civilians—can honor and thank service members around the world...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anyone—including civilians—can honor and thank service members around the world with a @shopmyexchange gift card this Fourth of July. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – With an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card, anyone—including civilians—can honor service members around the world and provide them with a piece of home.



Anyone can send a morale-boosting Exchange gift card to a Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or Veteran by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page.



“Independence Day is a time to celebrate freedom and honor the men and women who put their lives on the line for our liberty,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “An Exchange gift card is a simple way to send a meaningful ‘thank you’ to our service members.”



Exchange gift cards can be used at PXs and BXs worldwide or at ShopMyExchange.com.



A non-appropriated fund of the Department of Defense, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service serves Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Veterans, retirees and their families through more than 5,000 retail operations in 50 states and more than 30 countries.



