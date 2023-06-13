The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade changes command, cases colors

Photo By Pfc. Destiny Husband | U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Destiny Husband | U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, case the unit colors for deployment during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. The 3rd DSB builds and maintains cohesive teams that are trained and ready to deploy in order to support the division in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband) see less | View Image Page

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a change of command ceremony for outgoing commander, Col. David Key, to incoming commander, Col. Jennifer McDonough, June 22,2023, at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia. McDonough takes command as the brigade prepares to deploy to Europe this summer to support operations for the NATO mission to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.



Change of command ceremonies and the casing of the unit colors ceremonies are Army traditions from deep in history of the U.S. Army. The change of command ceremony represents the transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit or command. The casing of colors signifies the deactivation or deployment of a unit. The colors of the unit embody the history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command.



“I’m extremely proud,” said Key. “The thing that we really wanted to focus on in the Division Sustainment Brigade, was to come to work every day, do hard work, and come back again the next day with a smile on their face, ready to go just like a Dogface Soldier should.”



Col. Key assumed command of the 3rd DSB on June 9, 2021, and under his leadership, the brigade deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield from June 2021 to March 2022. During the deployment, the brigade supported Operation Allies Refuge through the build-up of an interim staging base for forward movement of thousands of special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, as well as delivery of millions of humanitarian assistance items to points of need.



The brigade oversaw the resourcing of counter-ISIS operations throughout Iraq and conducted the first multilateral military convoy across the Tran-Arabian network, a 1,500-mile logistics operation that built partner capacity with armed forces of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The 3rd DSB also deployed approximately 130 Soldiers in Mach 2022 to provide additional logistics support to units deployed in Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Key will now serve as the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.



“We love this place, and we will be emotional when we sing the Dogface Soldier song today, possibly for the last time with the Marne patch on the left sleeve, but always on the right sleeve and in our hearts.” said Col. Key.



Col. McDonough most recently served as the Cohesion Assessment Team lead, and later Chief of Staff, for the Secretary of the Army’s People First Task Force. She has commanded a forward support company in the 4th Infantry Division, a brigade support battalion in the 25th Infantry Division, and as troop commander for a forward-deployed Joint Task Force. She has served as a Senate legislative liaison for the Office of the Chief, Legislative Liaison; as a division chief sustainment officer, and as a Joint Task Force chief of staff. She will lead the 3rd DSB through its deployment to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.



“It’s wonderful to be here; I’m super excited to be a part of this organization,” said McDonough. “My initial impression of the Soldiers and the leaders in this brigade are phenomenal, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunities to serve these guys."



The history of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade began on July 1, 1957, at Fort Benning (known as Fort Moore since 2023), Georgia, as the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division Trains. On March 15, 1968, the 3rd DSB was subsequently re-designated. During the Cold War, on May 21,1972, the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Division Support Command relocated to Germany in support of the 3rd Infantry Division.



Returning to Fort Stewart, Georgia, in 1996, the brigade would remain as the Division Support Command until late 2004, then becoming the 3rd Support Brigade. The 3rd Support Brigade re-designated as the 3rd Sustainment Brigade on June 2005. The 3rd Sustainment Brigade was fully assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division as the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade on Jan. 20, 2021. During the Global War on Terror, the 3rd DSB deployed multiple times, beginning with Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2002.



McDonough said she was excited to be a part of a division that has earned a reputation for grit, endurance and extraordinary success since establishing its reputation as the “Rock of the Marne” in France back in World War I.



“I’m really excited to be a part of the 3rd Infantry Division. The reputation of this division is tremendous."