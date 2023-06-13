U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Lt. Col. Patrick Cunningham assumed command of U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion, during a ceremony June 21 at Brooke Army Medical Center Amphitheater, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Col. Xavier Colón, the commander of 5th Recruiting Brigade, hosted the ceremony where he congratulated Cunningham on assuming his new command and bid farewell to Lt. Col. Adriana R. Ramirez-Scott.



“As we bid farewell to a great leader, we welcome another, Lt. Col Patrick Cunningham,” said Colón. “I look forward to seeing you take care of our people and their families within this wonderful battalion.”



Cunningham most recently served within the Defense Programs Support Activity in Elkridge, Maryland.



Cunningham enlisted in the Army in 1996, serving as an Electronics Technician and Search and Rescue Swimmer. In 2005, he commissioned in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence officer.



Cunningham’s initial assignment was with 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Fort Richardson, Alaska. There he served as a Company Executive Officer, and Military Training Team advisor while deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He then assessed as a Civil Affairs officer in 2008 and completed the Civil Affairs Qualification Course and Tagalog language training in 2010.



While assigned to the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, Cunningham served as a Civil Affairs Team Leader, Company Operations Officer, and Battalion Assistant Operations Officer. In 2011, he deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom as part of Special Operations Task Force - West.



U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion’s mission is to recruit qualified men and women from south and central Texas and southern New Mexico, in order to provide the strength needed to uphold and defend Freedom and Democracy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 12:53 Story ID: 447742 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion welcomes new commander, by Rochelle Naus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.