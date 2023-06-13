Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion welcomes new commander

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Rochelle Naus 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    Lt. Col. Patrick Cunningham assumed command of U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion, during a ceremony June 21 at Brooke Army Medical Center Amphitheater, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

