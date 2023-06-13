SAAPM Field Day Shines with the 369th Sustainment Brigade

CAMP Arifjan, Kuwait – In the spirit of Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month recognized nationally in the U.S. each April, SAAPM Field Day—held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on April 21, 2023—united service members in a day of camaraderie and friendly competition, underpinning the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program's commitment to prevent and end sexual assault.



The 369th Sustainment Brigade hosted a vibrant SAAPM Field Day, featuring various companies in engaging activities such as paint N’ sip, 5K run, bingo and spin classes, but the kickball tournament became the day’s highlight. Each company present put forth a team, sparking a lively competition.



Master Sgt. Zalika Ajamu, the 369th SB’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), said that alongside fostering unity and morale across the battalions, the field day also aimed to highlight the presence and roles of key representatives within the SHARP program.



“We worked with all the battalions because each battalion provided volunteers,” Ajamu said. “Also, it was a way for all the soldiers to see all the Victim Advocates across the Brigade.”



Spc. Jessica Dismey Monegro, a material control/accounting specialist with the Brigade Support Operations, as a dedicated volunteer, contributed to the SAAPM field day's success.



Overlooking the high-tempo kickball tournament on the softball field, she beamed, "It's great, everybody's having fun!"



April commemorated the sixth month mark of the brigade’s deployment. Capt. Ana Guzman Hernandez, a plans officer with the 369th SB SPO Distribution Branch, said that for soldiers two-thirds into a deployment, the event allowed them to release some stress and have fun at the same time.



Hernandez had a good time herself. She played short stop for the Hell Fighter City team in the kickball tournament and volunteered for the dunk tank.



Amidst the festivities, the sportsmanship and the invigorating atmosphere of resiliency, the intention behind the SAAPM Field Day and SAAPM month did not get lost.



“I think it’s a success,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brendaliz Santos, a senior human resources sergeant and Victim Advocate, with the 369th SB Special Troops Battalion. “Everyone is taking the time to enjoy themselves; everyone has shirts and I think that just really shows we’re all here for the same cause and are here to support and take care of each other.”

In the healing journey from sexual assault and harassment, one should embrace patience and kindness, said Ajamu.



“For those that are not victims but want to support, the best way you can support is by being there,” Ajamu said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 06:15 Story ID: 447485 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM Field Day Shines with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, by SPC Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.