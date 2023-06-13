Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Field Day [Image 5 of 8]

    SAAPM Field Day

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cyara Paul 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by participating in a field day of events, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cyara Paul)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SAAPM Field Day Shines with the 369th Sustainment Brigade

