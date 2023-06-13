Celina Storm Damage Causes Closings at Dale Hollow Damsite

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of Dale Hollow Campground due to severe storm damage, in Celina, Tennessee, beginning Friday, June 16, 2023. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen) see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (June 16, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of Dale Hollow Damsite Campground in Celina, Tennessee, starting Friday, June 16, 2023. The closure will last for at least two weeks due to the severe tree damage caused by a recent storm.



Broken limbs are hanging overhead, posing a serious threat to visitors if they fall. The closure also includes the fishing stream below the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery. No vehicle or foot-traffic will be allowed, and visitors are prohibited from entering the property for any reason.



Resource Manager Crystal Tingle said, “our staff is working hard to address the issues and clean the area. However, for the safety of guests and the cleanup effort, it is best to close the entire campground.” Tingle expressed regret for the inconvenience and hopes to reopen the campground as soon as possible.



Guests with prior reservations at the campground received a courtesy email from the Dale Hollow Lake staff, informing them of the closure. They also received an additional email from Recreation.gov with instructions on how to cancel their reservation and receive a full refund. Alternative camping is located at Lillydale, Obey River and Willow Grove campgrounds.



Closures also include the nearby fishing stream and walking trail located adjacent to the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery. For safety reasons, walkers and bicyclists are requested to not enter the campground or trail.



The day use area and picnic shelter will remain open. Fishermen can access at Moody’s. The campground entrance station will be open during their regular business hours for purchases of the America the Beautiful and Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use passes.



Call the Dale Hollow Damsite Campground at 931-243-3554, or the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-243-3136 for more information.



