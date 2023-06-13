Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day: Breaking Barriers, Building Inclusion

As we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Women's Veterans Day, we reflect on the remarkable contributions and indomitable spirit of the women who have served in the United States Army. With their unwavering commitment to defending our nation, female Soldiers have shaped and enriched our military's history. Today, we celebrate their remarkable achievements and honor their invaluable contributions.



The Army is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment. Over the years, the Army has taken significant strides toward achieving this vision. Women have increasingly broken barriers, serving in a variety of roles previously restricted to men.



"Being a woman in the Army has brought me much opportunity and pride to belong in an organization that believes in integrity and diversity,” said Spc. Heaven Lee, Supply Specialist, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “The Army has put me in a position to be all I can be.”



Today, they stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in combat positions, demonstrating their capabilities and dedication.



Through mentorship programs, leadership development, and equal opportunity policies, the Army actively works to ensure that female Soldiers thrive and reach their full potential.



“Today I am proud to take up the mantle of a tradition passed from my mother to me,” said 1st Lt. Kara Shattan, Cyber Electromagnetic Warfare Officer, 1ABCT, 3ID. “She was an officer in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Today, she serves as my mentor and inspiration to be the best Soldier and leader possible. I love you, mom. Thank you for serving.”



The dedication to building inclusive environments reinforces the notion that the Army is a place where everyone appreciates and values each other's contributions.



On this diamond anniversary of Women's Veterans Day, we celebrate the dedication, courage, and resilience of the women who have served in the United States Army. The Army commits itself to promoting equal access and opportunity, and building inclusive environments, enabling female Soldiers to make significant contributions to our nation's defense.



As we move forward, let us continue to recognize and celebrate women's immense value to the Army team. Together, we will create a stronger, more united force that fully harnesses the talents of every Soldier.

