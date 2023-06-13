Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Today I am proud to take up the mantle of a tradition passed from my mother to me. She was a U.S. Officer in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Today, she serves as my mentor and inspiration to be the best Soldier and leader possible. I love you mom, thank you for serving

    This work, Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

