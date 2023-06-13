Today I am proud to take up the mantle of a tradition passed from my mother to me. She was a U.S. Officer in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Today, she serves as my mentor and inspiration to be the best Soldier and leader possible. I love you mom, thank you for serving

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 19:46 Photo ID: 7861473 VIRIN: 230612-A-DI239-133 Resolution: 930x720 Size: 233.11 KB Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.