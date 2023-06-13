Celebrating 75 Years of Women's Veterans Day

Today I am proud to take up the mantle of a tradition passed from my mother to me. She was a U.S. Officer in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Today, she serves as my mentor and inspiration to be the best Soldier and leader possible. I love you mom, thank you for serving
