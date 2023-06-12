Celebrations Mark Start of Two Navigation Ecosystem Sustainability Program Projects

Photo By Kelcy Hanson | The Rock Island District hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the Navigation and...... read more read more Photo By Kelcy Hanson | The Rock Island District hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) Fish Passage Project at Lock and Dam 22 near Saverton, Missouri. This is the first NESP project of its kind to be funded for construction on the Mississippi River and received $97.1M to complete design and initiate construction. During the ceremony, a fish release was also held. Here, Col. Jess Curry, Commander, USACE Rock Island District, gets ready to release his fish. see less | View Image Page

Two milestone events were recently hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP). The first was held in the Rock Island District for a Fish Passage Project at Lock and Dam 22, near Hannibal, Missouri, and the second was in the St. Louis District at Lock and Dam 25 where a 1,200-foot lock is scheduled for construction.



The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project is one of five fish passage projects authorized by Congress as part of NESP. It is the first project of its kind to be funded for construction on the Mississippi River and received $97.1M to complete design and initiate construction. The project includes construction of a 200-foot-wide rock ramp fishway, an ice/debris barrier, bridge, and stoplogs. When complete, the project will provide the means for fish access to upstream mainstem river and tributary habitats resulting in an increase of size and distribution of native migratory fish populations.



Rock Island District Commander, Col. Jesse Curry, presided over the event at Lock and Dam 22 where the Honorable Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Coordinator, Honorable Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works,



Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division Commander, and Kirsten Wallace, Executive Director with the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association also spoke. Following remarks, a groundbreaking and fish release were held to commemorate the start of the project.



Later that day, senior leadership traveled to Winfield, Missouri, where the second groundbreaking marked the start of construction for a new 1,200-foot lock chamber at Lock and Dam 25. Like the Fish Passage Project, the new 1,200-foot lock chamber was included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to providing resiliency to the Inland Waterways Navigation System.