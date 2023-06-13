Stay safe this summer at JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Summer is almost here and as the temperature rises, so does the crime rate. With summer approaching it is important to keep you and your family safe. Thankfully, the 633d Security Forces Squadron is prepared to defend the base!



“In my experience, summer is the time where you see an uptick in crime. The weather changes and people start to come out,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey Sokoloski, 633d SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of police services. “With more people out and about, it’s certain that there will be more crime.”



The Defenders at Joint Base Langley-Eustis are the front line in keeping the base and its occupants safe. Security Forces deal with a variety of duties from routine law enforcement to the defense of the installation and its assets. Defenders respond to cases of shoplifting, speeding, vehicle accidents and calls for assistance daily.



“We get calls for service all day long,” said Sokoloski. “It could be anything from someone seeing a suspicious individual walking by Bethel Manor Elementary School to a vehicle accident.”

Summer is statistically when more fatal car accidents occur. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 28% of vehicle deaths happen during summer, 27% during fall, 21% during winter, and 24% happen during spring. Always follow the rules of the road, don’t speed, never drink and drive, and buckle up every time. This is especially important in residential areas as school is out for the summer and children will be outside more frequently during the day.



“With summer we get children not in school, so they have to occupy their time somehow. They’re going to be running in the streets. They’re going to be riding their bikes, their skateboards, or rollerblades,” said Sokoloski, “The last thing we want is someone not paying attention and then we have a tragic incident on our hands.”



Another way of helping our Defenders is to report crime. If you see something suspicious, safely collect as much information on the subject as possible and report it to law enforcement immediately. Any information can help, but do not jeopardize your personal safety to acquire it.



The 633d Security Forces Squadron has a tried-and-true method of deterring increased crime: increased presence. With increased police presence, people are more likely to obey traffic laws and are less likely to commit crime.

“We just want to deter crime. As long as we’re doing our job,” said Sokoloski, “we should have a quiet day.”



If you see something that could be a crime, call the 633 SFS law enforcement desk at 757-764-5091.

