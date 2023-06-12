USS Chung-Hoon Conducts Multi-Lateral Exercises with Japan, Australia, and Canada in East China Sea

From Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 Public Affairs

EAST CHINA SEA (NNS) - Maritime forces from Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States concluded exercises in the East China Sea, June 5.

The multi-lateral training for the four maritime forces served to strengthen skills in maritime operations, surface surveillance and coordination, joint combined fires training, and electronic warfare tactics. The exercises supported JMSDF’s Indo-Pacific deployment involving JS Shiranui (DD 120), along with Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Anzac (FFH 150), and Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Montreal (FFH 336).

The Commanding Officer of JS Shiranui, Commander MINAMI Kazuhiro said, "Through the exercise, we were able to improve our tactical capabilities and interoperability with the U.S. Navy, the Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. The JMSDF together with its allies, the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian and Canadian Navies, work closely together in various maritime areas during peacetime to maintain and enhance our response capabilities to respond to any contingency."

Representing the U.S. Navy was Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).

“The crew of USS Chung-Hoon was honored to participate in multi-lateral exercises alongside our allies from Australia, Canada, and Japan. The professionalism and proficiency displayed by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy was impressive, we learned a lot and substantially improved our interoperability, helping us further our common goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Cmdr. Kevin Schaeffer, commanding officer, USS Chung-Hoon. “We welcome the opportunity to continue to strengthen our skills, tactics and alliances through complex and coordinated multi-lateral operations to improve our combined operational capability. Conducting Multi-lateral exercises allows us to significantly improve our war-fighting readiness.”



The integrated surface operations demonstrate a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and help strengthen interoperability and increase collective war-fighting readiness and maritime security.



‘These combined exercises are an important part of our routine regional presence deployments,” said Rear Admiral Chris Smith, AM, CSM, Commander of the Australian Fleet. “Participation in these exercises demonstrates Australia’s commitment to engaging with Indo-Pacific regional partners. They strengthen practical cooperation among regional partners and demonstrate Australia’s commitment to a stable, peaceful, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



Chung-Hoon is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.

CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 19:23 Story ID: 447093 Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chung-Hoon Conducts Multi-Lateral Exercises with Japan, Australia, and Canada in East China Sea, by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.