Critical design achievement keeps flood risk management project on track

Brandon Whitley, civil engineer with the Civil Design Branch in Nashville, Tennessee, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for April 2023. He is seen here June 13, 2023, looking at site designs at his desk for the detention structure project in Cleveland, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 13, 2023) – Civil Engineer Brandon Whitley recently made a critical design update that resulted in keeping the Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project on track in Cleveland, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recognized his achievement by selecting him as employee of the month for April 2023.



Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, said picking Whitley for this accolade was easy given his exceptional coordination, skill, patience and speed in delivering a design update for the 12th Street plan set, which helped reduce delays during construction and cost overruns.



In early April, Whitley received a call informing him that a sewer line had been struck by the contractor while excavating in preparation for a storm detention structure.



“Brandon quickly investigated and confirmed that the excavation plan did encroach on the sewer alignment,” Sahl said. “His ability to assess, adapt, and deliver while maintaining all other project requirements was absolutely exceptional and prevented potential major delay claims on the project.”



Whitley uncovered a critical dimension error with the concrete that would have resulted in the structure encroaching on the property located outside of the established work limits. He collected design criteria, with respect to constructing the structure, to ensure his design would accommodate the various constraints. He incorporated several location shifts that would still maintain the same detention volumes while not encroaching on the nearby property nor induce undue difficulty in construction.



With agreeance of the project delivery team, he provided critical point locations to the construction representative to keep the contractor moving forward. Moreover, the entire effort took about two days, which is extremely challenging since he had to use someone else’s computer-aided design (CAD) files. In addition, he had to tie his plan into site modeling requirements with hydraulic and hydrology experts.



“This level of site modeling normally takes weeks to even months,” Sahl said.



Frank “Tater” Mills, civil engineer and team leader in the Survey and Mapping Section, said the contractor was literally in the middle of excavating the site when this issue came to light.



“The contractor is literally waiting and holding up as many as 10 to 30 people to figure where they need to dig next,” Mills said. “The contractor is having to pay these people to not work so you’re talking a very significant bill to essentially wait for USACE to say what to do next.”



Mills said Whitley’s effort to quickly rework the design model and coordinate and address the details is a remarkable achievement.



“As a common saying goes in civil engineering, when an engineer does his or her job perfectly, no one notices,” Mills said. “In my mind, Brandon is a true depiction of that concept, which is why it made me so happy that he was recognized. He is a true work horse and continues to scramble to help USACE deliver their programs.”



Currently, Whitley is also supporting designs for the Old Hickory Dam crane pad project and the big Division Hawaii Al Awai project as it closes in on its feasibility study tentatively selected plan. He is the technical lead on a half dozen projects. With a full plate of work on his schedule, his ability to multitask and quickly address the Mouse Creek deficiency is something he humbly takes in stride.



Whitley said after receiving input from the whole team, he remodeled the spillway and embankment structure to ensure there were no further conflicts, then updated the plans.



“This task was difficult because, like all tasks with projects in active construction, had to be done fast,” he explained. “It required a lot of coordination and input from the PDT, but we got it done so we did not delay the contractor.”



He said he is surprised and honored to be recognized as employee of the month, but also gives credit to the entire team. He said that Mills provided great insight on how to solve the problem and that Construction Representative Jason Foust did a great job of coordinating between the team and the contractor. He said Kelly Philbin and Michael Rawetzki in Hydraulics and Hydrology were quick to assist on any hydraulic issues related to the spillway structure, Structural Engineer Wyatt Sherry updated the structures plans, and Geotechnical Engineer Zach Brock addressed geotechnical issues.



Whitley is originally from Corona, California, but now hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, and holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California. He earned his Professional Engineers License in 2017.



He began his career as a Department of the Army intern with the Los Angeles District in 2015. He took a position there with the Civil Design Section and worked as a technical lead for interior dike projects within the Prado Reservoir. He joined the Nashville District’s Civil Design Section in August 2022.



Whitley is involved with cross country motorcycle races and likes doing anything in the outdoors. But the majority of his time is spent with his wife Kim and sons Jud and Quinn, all who support his career with the Nashville District.



“My wife always supports my work and understands the important nature of the work to the community,” Whitley said.



Ramune Matuliauskaite, Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project manager, said as the technical lead, Whitley tackles issues without hesitation and definitely takes ownership over the quality of products.



“Those qualities are what sets him apart,” Matuliauskaite said. “He tends to think a few steps ahead and tackles potential problems early so we are not scrambling solving them at the ninth hour.”



Matuliauskaite said any major issue during construction is likely to cause significant cost and time increases, especially one that requires design changes.



“With Brandon’s effort we got away with only a $40,000 contract modification and six-day duration increase,” she said.



The Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project involves the construction of a detention structure, which is authorized under the USACE Continuing Authorities Program and funded by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act of 2022.



