Military Sealift Command Welcomes NASA Counterparts to Attend Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class

Military Sealift Command welcomed members of NASA Langley’s Aerosciences Product Line to participate in a recent Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Yellow Belt class at Naval Station Norfolk.



MSC’s Yellow Belt class aims to help students acquire an understanding of Continuous Process Improvement (CPI), and its importance to the mission, organization and the Navy. CPI is implemented to strengthen operational performance, improve overall effectiveness and gain efficiency across missions and functions.



“The main goal is to foster a culture that focuses on CPI methodologies, tools and skills to improve their workplace in order to meet MSC objectives,” said Amy Wolf, MSC CPI Program Technical Lead. “We want MSC employees to return to their department able to identify potential areas for improvement and armed with tools to assist in the effort.”



The collaboration between MSC and NASA began when MSC Management and Program Analyst Stephanie Boyles began working with the team at Joint Base Langley-Fort Eustis while completing her Executive Leadership Program Project to help implement Knowledge Management best practices with NASA’s Wind Tunnel teams. MSC’s data science teams have since established a relationship and began discussing sharing best practices. They extended an invitation to NASA as a part of reciprocal sharing of Knowledge Management.



“Stephanie’s detailed knowledge while working with us at NASA captured our attention and interest,” said Scott Simmons, NASA Data Systems Engineer. “We attended the class to learn more about how we can strengthen our overall product efficiency and effectiveness. We really enjoyed the class, the practical exercises and the interactions with our partners at MSC. We are looking forward to taking these methodologies back to our own workplace.”



MSC’s Analytics and Assessment Division (Code N931) coordinates the LSS program. This year, nearly 70 MSC employees have attended the Yellow Belt class. The division also offers LSS Green Belt classes based on need and a Blended Black Belt Training and Certification program through MSC’s Centrally Funded Leadership and Development Programs supporting the MSC Civilian Workforce Development Strategy.



The division is looking to expand the command’s knowledge of CPI and broaden skills learned in the various classes across MSC through knowledge sharing.



“One idea that we are exploring in order to reap the benefits of a number of MSC personnel who have already been trained at the Yellow Belt or Green Belt level, is the development of a GEMBA Day,” said Dr. Clark Capshaw, MSC CPI Program Instructor. “GEMBA is a CPI concept that promotes cross-functional collaboration by the following steps: (1) Go see, (2) Ask why, and (3) Show respect. The way this would be implemented at MSC would be to recruit six to eight trained individuals who are willing to do a little work to outline their own work process, and to spend a day visiting one another to discuss and possibly modify some of their inefficient work processes.”

