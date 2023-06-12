28th ECAB soldier credited with lifesaving actions

LANCASTER, Pa. – Maj. Mark Martella was driving on Route 30 on his way to work, June 1, when he saw two stopped vehicles on the side of the road.



While driving past he noticed that there were two people outside of the vehicle and a man was performing CPR for another, who was unconscious and suffering a heart attack.



Martella, commander of the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, pulled over to render any assistance he could to the man performing CPR, Keith Still an off-duty firefighter and paramedic. While Still performed CPR, Martella performed mouth-to-mouth and assisted Still in his efforts. Another unknown man also stopped to render aid and make sure the two men were capable of handling the situation. Emergency services were called and promptly showed up to the scene to assist in saving this man’s life.



According to Scott Little, chief of Manheim Township Fire Department, Martella’s and Still’s actions played a key role in helping save the man’s life.



“Mark Martella was able to help Keith in helping this man,” said Little. “It was as good as it could have gone. If it was not for the actions of Keith and Mark, this family would have had a funeral this week.”



As of June 9, Little expected the man to make a full recovery.



Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, praised Martella on Twitter saying that it’s good to see Pennsylvania National Guard members stop and help those in need, when many people assume that others will act.



“It's really about coming together as a community for a good cause, humans helping humans,” said Martella.

