Col. Kenneth Voigt takes command of the 552nd Air Control Wing

Photo By Paul Shirk | Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Air Control Wing commander addresses a crowd of Airmen,...... read more read more Photo By Paul Shirk | Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Air Control Wing commander addresses a crowd of Airmen, family, friends and community partners for the first time after assuming command during a ceremony held June 9, 2023 at Tinker Air Force Base. (Air Force photo by Paul Shirk) see less | View Image Page

In the 552nd Air Control Wing’s change of command ceremony held at Tinker Air Force Base June 9, Col. Kenneth Voigt succeeded Col. Keven Coyle as commander of the 552 ACW.



Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, commander of Fifteenth Air Force, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, presided.



Voigt is no stranger to the 552 ACW as 23 years ago he came to the 552 ACW as a 2nd lieutenant weapons officer and more recently served as the commander of the 552 Air Control Group.



Following the exchange of the command guidon, Voigt said it was heartwarming to be surrounded by the Oklahoma community.



“You have always welcomed the military community into your hearts and as well as your homes,” said Voigt. You have made Tinker AFB feel like home to many Airmen. Thank you for your unwavering support.



“To the men and women of the 552. You are all the real deal. This wing has consistently proven to be a responsible, viable and ready organization. You have been a responsible partner to the nation for building combat capacity and employing airpower around the globe for multiple crises. You have proven this wing is viable to our nation, allies and a joint force in our community. You have ensured this wing was always there when called. Above all this the wing has been the definition of ready. I am humbled to join you to join your legacy as responsible, viable and ready. I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of this wing. We are prepared to execute our nations requirements today while we transition our people, our equipment and tactics to meet tomorrow’s threats. Now, we have a mission to execute, so it is time to get back to commanding the skies.”



In his farewell address, Coyle thanked the men and women of the 552nd ACW for their dedication and professionalism.



“You have been visible and it hasn’t gone unnoticed,” said Coyle. “All of this while trying to gracefully divest the E-3 aircraft and redesign the future of ground base command and control. I’ve never been prouder of our Airmen. It’s been the love of my life to serve as your wing commander. ‘Det’ [Voigt] and I go way back, give him the same love and respect you have given me. May God bless the 552 and America.”