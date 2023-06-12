U.S. INDOPACOM senior enlisted leader visits Yokota

On June 1, U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior enlisted leader, visited Yokota Air Base, as well as several other bases in the Indo-Pacific region, to get an inside look at their capabilities and crisis response procedures.
As an SEL, Isom advises the commander on enlisted issues, provides leadership to joint service members throughout the region, promotes enlisted professional development through training and education opportunities, and serves as a mentor for senior enlisted service members within the area of responsibility.
USINDOPACOM is in charge of using and integrating United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps forces within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility (AOR) to achieve U.S. national security objectives while protecting national interests.
