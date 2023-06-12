Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDOPACOM senior enlisted leader visits Yokota

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn (right), 374th Airlift Wing command chief,...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On June 1, U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior enlisted leader, visited Yokota Air Base, as well as several other bases in the Indo-Pacific region, to get an inside look at their capabilities and crisis response procedures.

    As an SEL, Isom advises the commander on enlisted issues, provides leadership to joint service members throughout the region, promotes enlisted professional development through training and education opportunities, and serves as a mentor for senior enlisted service members within the area of responsibility.

    USINDOPACOM is in charge of using and integrating United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps forces within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility (AOR) to achieve U.S. national security objectives while protecting national interests.

