U.S. INDOPACOM senior enlisted leader visits Yokota

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn (right), 374th Airlift Wing command chief,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn (right), 374th Airlift Wing command chief, shows Yokota capabilities and resources to U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom (center), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior enlisted leader, during a visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 1, 2023. Isom visited the installation to see Yokota’s capabilities and crisis response procedures, in the event of an attack or threat. Isom also visited other bases in the Indo-Pacific region to get an inside look at their capabilities and crisis response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith) see less | View Image Page

On June 1, U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior enlisted leader, visited Yokota Air Base, as well as several other bases in the Indo-Pacific region, to get an inside look at their capabilities and crisis response procedures.



As an SEL, Isom advises the commander on enlisted issues, provides leadership to joint service members throughout the region, promotes enlisted professional development through training and education opportunities, and serves as a mentor for senior enlisted service members within the area of responsibility.



USINDOPACOM is in charge of using and integrating United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps forces within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility (AOR) to achieve U.S. national security objectives while protecting national interests.