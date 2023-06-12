U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team

NEWARK, N.J. – Five Greco-Roman wrestlers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program qualified for the USA Wrestling World Team on Saturday during Final X.



Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, Spc. Alejandro Sancho, Sgt. Xavier Johnson, Pfc. Kamal Bey, and Spc. Spencer Woods all qualified during the competition. Spc. Dalton Roberts, Spc. Dalton Duffield, and Pvt. Justus Scott were runners-up.



Final X is a best 2-of-3 series, with winners advancing to the 2023 United World Wrestling World Championships, which will be held Sept. 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.



Results



60kg

Hafizov beat Spc. Dalton Roberts, also from U.S. Army WCAP.

Round 1: Hafizov fall Roberts, 4:01

Round 2: Roberts tech. fall Hafizov, 9-0

Round 3: Hafizov dec. Roberts, 2-1



63kg

Johnson beat Hayden Tuma from Suples Wrestling Club/New York Athletic Club

Round 1: Johnson tech. fall Tuma, 10-1

Round 2: Johnson tech. fall Tuma, 10-0



67kg

Sancho beat Robert Perez III from Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club

Round 1: Sancho dec. Perez, 3-2

Round 2: Sancho dec. Perez, 5-1



77kg

Bey beat Aliaksandr Kikiniou from New York Athletic Club

Round 1: Bey tech. fall Kikiniou, 9-0

Round 2: Bey dec. Kikiniou, 5-1



82kg

Woods beat Ryan Epps, also from the U.S. Army WCAP.

Round 1: Woods dec. Epps, 3-3

Round 2: Epps fall Woods, 9-0

Round 3: Woods dec. Epps, 5-0

