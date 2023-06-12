Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    NEWARK, N.J. – Five Greco-Roman wrestlers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program qualified for the USA Wrestling World Team on Saturday during Final X.

    Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, Spc. Alejandro Sancho, Sgt. Xavier Johnson, Pfc. Kamal Bey, and Spc. Spencer Woods all qualified during the competition. Spc. Dalton Roberts, Spc. Dalton Duffield, and Pvt. Justus Scott were runners-up.

    Final X is a best 2-of-3 series, with winners advancing to the 2023 United World Wrestling World Championships, which will be held Sept. 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.

    Results

    60kg
    Hafizov beat Spc. Dalton Roberts, also from U.S. Army WCAP.
    Round 1: Hafizov fall Roberts, 4:01
    Round 2: Roberts tech. fall Hafizov, 9-0
    Round 3: Hafizov dec. Roberts, 2-1

    63kg
    Johnson beat Hayden Tuma from Suples Wrestling Club/New York Athletic Club
    Round 1: Johnson tech. fall Tuma, 10-1
    Round 2: Johnson tech. fall Tuma, 10-0

    67kg
    Sancho beat Robert Perez III from Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club
    Round 1: Sancho dec. Perez, 3-2
    Round 2: Sancho dec. Perez, 5-1

    77kg
    Bey beat Aliaksandr Kikiniou from New York Athletic Club
    Round 1: Bey tech. fall Kikiniou, 9-0
    Round 2: Bey dec. Kikiniou, 5-1

    82kg
    Woods beat Ryan Epps, also from the U.S. Army WCAP.
    Round 1: Woods dec. Epps, 3-3
    Round 2: Epps fall Woods, 9-0
    Round 3: Woods dec. Epps, 5-0

