Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team

    U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Spc. Spencer Woods, a Greco-Roman Wrestler assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, poses for a portrait prior to World Team Trials.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 15:33
    Photo ID: 7855533
    VIRIN: 230601-A-QZ176-221
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 151.31 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team, by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army WCAP qualifies five for USA Wrestling World Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wrestling
    wcap
    armywcap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT