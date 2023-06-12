Paratroopers compete in Crucible, induct in NCO ranks

Paratroopers from 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, participated in the Noncommissioned Officer Crucible at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 31-June 1, 2023. Newly promoted NCOs were divided into squads and tasked with executing a grueling 18-hour Crucible that tested their physical and mental competencies while at the same time fostering unit pride, comradery, and esprit de corps.

"This event was planned about seven months ago to target our junior NCO population," said 3-319th AFAR Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Swint. "A population that I want to shape and develop as the senior enlisted trainer of my organization, because they're going to be the first sergeants and sergeants major of tomorrow."

The Crucible began with an air assault mission where the NCOs were tasked with securing an airfield and reacting to contact. Once the objective was secure, they rucked to a medical lane where they had to treat and evacuate causalities while under fire. With their patients safely evacuated, the paratroopers moved to a field artillery outpost and tested their skills calling for fire. After a long first day, the tired and weary paratroopers bivouacked for some much-needed rest.

Sgt. Braden Martin, a field artillery firefinder radar operator from Saginaw, Texas, said, "Probably all the uphill rucking – definitely not fun. Tired, legs definitely hurt, but it's worth it," when asked what the most difficult part of the Crucible had been thus far.

Day two of the Crucible started with an early morning road march to a firing range where the paratroopers endured a physically challenging stress shoot. After an exhausting round of lunges, sandbag carries, burpees, and more physical events, the Paratroopers had to accurately engage targets at a live-fire range. They then moved to a chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear testing lane, reacted to a chemical gas attack, and entered a gas chamber where they were instructed to remove their gas masks and recite the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer. From there, the Paratroopers conducted a low water crossing, which brought them to a Leader Reaction Course.

"I think the area that was most beneficial to me as a future leader was the LRC obstacle area," said team leader Sgt. Taevaun Floyd, a cannon crew member from Indianapolis, Indiana, "because we have to work as a team. You can't only use one person. You have to use everybody."

The LRC consisted of mental and physical challenges that tested the NCO's problem-solving abilities and teamwork. The final event for the paratroopers was manually assembling and moving a 5,000 pound, M119 howitzer, 75 meters. The teamwork involved in such a feat was critical to accomplish the task.

"Moving forward through the crucible until now has been an excellent opportunity to get some one-on-one time with these junior NCO's," said Staff Sgt. Steven Carmichael, a London, Kentucky, native who was an instructor and guide for the Crucible. "I could actually take some time and help the E5s really hone in those skills that I've learned throughout my career."

After the last team of paratroopers finished the crucible, an awards ceremony commenced where the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams were announced. The 1st place team, Team 8, was awarded Army Achievement Medals from their battalion commander, Lt. Col. John Karcher, and battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Swint.

The following Monday, June 5, the Paratroopers participated in an NCO induction ceremony. The ceremony is a time-honored ritual that signifies a paratrooper entering the Corps of Noncommissioned Officers

"I got great confidence in the junior NCOs," said Staff Sgt. Martin Rodriguez, a mentor and guide throughout the Crucible, who hails from Markham, Illinois. "This event just showed how confident they are and it's great that they're going to be next in the 'chute'."

