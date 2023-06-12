380th ECES exercise RADR capabilities

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fill a crater...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fill a crater with concrete during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 9, 2023. The exercise was supported by almost every section within 380th ECES, with nine different Civil Engineer specialties participating either in their traditional role or as a multi-capable Airman, filling duties outside their normal job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III) see less | View Image Page

The 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Exercise with multiple base agencies, June 8, 2023, building team cohesion and reinforcing the base’s quick reaction capabilities.



During a RADR exercise, the airfield suffers a simulated attack rendering it unable to launch and recover aircraft. The repair team must act quickly to fix the damage and restore the airfield back up to fully operational.



“We always want to prepare for the worst case scenario,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Russell, 380th ECES Pavements and Construction Equipment section chief. “This is the first time that this team has run something like this together, and everyone has played their part extremely well.”



Although led by the 380th ECES Operations Flight, the exercise was supported by almost every section within 380th ECES. Nine different Civil Engineer specialties participated either in their traditional role or as a multi-capable Airman, filling duties outside their normal job.



“Everyone has been working very hard and putting forth a lot of effort to make sure this mission is a success,” said Senior Airman Benedict Britt, 380th ECES Pavements and Construction Equipment journeyman. “I couldn’t ask for a better team.”



Alongside the 380th ECES Airmen, the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron provided much needed ground transportation support and 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Airmen tested the air quality.



“It’s important to train like this during deployments so that everyone knows their role,” said Britt. “Each exercise is a learning experience. Each time you learn more, communicate better and the process gets smoother.”