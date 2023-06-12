Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ECES exercise RADR capabilities

    380th ECES exercise RADR capabilities

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.12.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Exercise with multiple base agencies, June 8, 2023, building team cohesion and reinforcing the base’s quick reaction capabilities.

    During a RADR exercise, the airfield suffers a simulated attack rendering it unable to launch and recover aircraft. The repair team must act quickly to fix the damage and restore the airfield back up to fully operational.

    “We always want to prepare for the worst case scenario,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Russell, 380th ECES Pavements and Construction Equipment section chief. “This is the first time that this team has run something like this together, and everyone has played their part extremely well.”

    Although led by the 380th ECES Operations Flight, the exercise was supported by almost every section within 380th ECES. Nine different Civil Engineer specialties participated either in their traditional role or as a multi-capable Airman, filling duties outside their normal job.

    “Everyone has been working very hard and putting forth a lot of effort to make sure this mission is a success,” said Senior Airman Benedict Britt, 380th ECES Pavements and Construction Equipment journeyman. “I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

    Alongside the 380th ECES Airmen, the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron provided much needed ground transportation support and 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Airmen tested the air quality.

    “It’s important to train like this during deployments so that everyone knows their role,” said Britt. “Each exercise is a learning experience. Each time you learn more, communicate better and the process gets smoother.”

