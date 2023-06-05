Fallen DLA Land and Maritime logistician honored with Army memorialization

Photo By Kristin Molinaro | The Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce alongside Defense Logistics Agency senior...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Molinaro | The Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce alongside Defense Logistics Agency senior leaders and the Byus family officially opened the Stephen Byus Central Issue Facility Warehouse June 8 during a memorialization ceremony at the southeast Indiana joint maneuver training center. The CIF warehouse’s primary purpose will be to equip the nation’s civilian expeditionary force. see less | View Image Page

Future Defense Department civilian deployers will now receive vital equipment – including boots and protective gear – inside a new facility at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, dedicated to fallen civilian logistician Stephen Byus.



The Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce alongside Defense Logistics Agency senior leaders and the Byus family officially opened the Stephen Byus Central Issue Facility Warehouse June 8 during a memorialization ceremony at the southeast Indiana joint maneuver training center. Camp Atterbury has trained thousands of civilian expeditionary team members from across the Defense Department – including 2,000 DLA civilians since 9/11 – for mobilization to locations around the world. The CIF warehouse’s primary purpose will be to equip the nation’s civilian expeditionary force.



“We are just so thankful that even after 8 years – almost 9 – that DLA is still thinking of Steve,” said Stephen’s brother Matthew Byus, who drove in from Wellston, Ohio, for the ceremony. “That’s the family’s biggest fear when something like this happens is, ‘Who’s going to remember? Who’s going to say his name?’ It’s truly a humbling honor.”



Matthew was joined by Stephen’s father Randall and brother Randy, and other extended family who drove in from across Central Ohio and Maryland for the dedication.



Stephen died Sept. 16, 2014, in Kabul, Afghanistan, from injuries sustained in a suicide bombing. He was a supply specialist with DLA Land and Maritime assigned to the Combined Security Transition Command Afghanistan as a member of DLA’s civilian deployer contingent. Stephen was assisting the Afghan National Army to improve its logistics capabilities. The attack occurred near a crowded intersection outside a U.S. Special Operations base when a car packed with explosives detonated by a convoy of armored vehicles containing coalition troops and Stephen.

He was the first fallen DLA civilian in a combat zone in the Agency’s history.



It was his third deployment but first as a civilian. Stephen had previously completed two tours in Iraq as an officer with the U.S. Navy Reserve.



“People have no idea how close our military family is with our civilian population,” Matthew said. “When this happened to Steve, it enlightened a lot of people’s minds.”



“In our hometown they do a field of honor with flags every Memorial Day and read off every single name – our little hometown has never forgotten him. And it’s just amazing that the Department of Defense and DLA have not forgotten either,” he said.



Several DLA senior leaders traveled for the ceremony including DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn; DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson; Army Maj. Gen. Tripp Bowles, director of DLA’s Joint Reserve Force; and Navy Rear. Adm. Chip Chase, commander of DLA Distribution.



Matthew, joined by Bunn and Watson, unveiled a plaque to commemorate the dedication. Proclamations issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty acknowledging Stephen’s service and sacrifice were also presented to the family.



“Steve is greatly missed by DLA and by everyone who knew him,” said Bunn during his keynote address at the gathering, which included distinguished DOD leaders. “To Steve’s family, we want you to know that while we honor his sacrifice, we appreciate yours as well. Whether military or civilian, our teammates deployed all over the world could not accomplish their missions without the support of their families.”



DLA Land and Maritime’s deputy commander traveled from Defense Supply Center Columbus to speak of Stephen’s contributions to the center and the meaning behind the Camp Atterbury honor.



“Steve was a civilian and a service member dedicated to our warfighter — like this building. Through dedication, commitment and hard work, Steve went from an intern all the way to a supervisor in a very short period of time with the intelligence and foresight of a seasoned leader,” Watson said.



“Steve spent time at Camp Atterbury preparing for his final deployment, training and equipping,” Watson explained. “When I heard the Army was laying the groundwork to name this building in his honor, I knew it must be special… [this building] is a testament to the man he was and the legacy he leaves behind – for both his family as well as his Land and Maritime family, who have never forgotten his impact.”



DLA Land and Maritime currently has civilians deployed around the globe working alongside combatant commanders in Europe, Africa and the Middle East to provide immediate vital logistics support to military forces. Since Stephen’s death, the Central Ohio logistics hub has deployed more than 150 civilians in this capacity.



“The courage and strength of our deployers and their commitment to the mission is inspiring,” Watson said.



The DLA Vice Director reiterated DLA’s mission as the nation’s combat logistics support agency.



“Many people think of DLA as a wholesale back-office warehouse function, but as we saw during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and other contingencies, DLA civilian expeditionary personnel serve side-by-side with our Warfighters, making the same sacrifices and facing similar dangers in the same austere operational environments,” Bunn said. “Deployed civilians share a unique bond with their military counterparts and are equally valued – they are part of the team.”