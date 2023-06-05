Fallen DLA Land and Maritime logistician honored with Army memorialization

The Byus family celebrates the opening of the Stephen Byus Central Issue Facility Warehouse June 8 during a memorialization ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. From left, Stephen’s uncle Stephen Price, father Randall Byus, brother Randy Byus with wife Angel, and brother Matthew Byus, traveled from parts of Central Ohio and Maryland for the event, which featured Defense Department, Army and Defense Logistics Agency senior leaders. In the background, pallets of equipment and protective gear stand ready for the first group of civilian deployers to come through the new facility.

