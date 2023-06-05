Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen DLA Land and Maritime logistician honored with Army memorialization

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Kristin Molinaro 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    The Byus family celebrates the opening of the Stephen Byus Central Issue Facility Warehouse June 8 during a memorialization ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. From left, Stephen’s uncle Stephen Price, father Randall Byus, brother Randy Byus with wife Angel, and brother Matthew Byus, traveled from parts of Central Ohio and Maryland for the event, which featured Defense Department, Army and Defense Logistics Agency senior leaders. In the background, pallets of equipment and protective gear stand ready for the first group of civilian deployers to come through the new facility.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Land and Maritime
    Stephen Byus
    AECW
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce
    Civilian deployer

