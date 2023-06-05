III Armored Corps welcomes incoming deputy commanding general

Courtesy Photo | Sophia Feltey, daughter of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Feltey, incoming deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sophia Feltey, daughter of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Feltey, incoming deputy commanding general-maneuver, receives flowers during the welcoming ceremony at Fort Cavazos June 9, 2023. The presentation of yellow flowers is traditionally done to welcome families at ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Nathan Morse) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Soldiers, families and community leaders gathered together to welcome Gen. Thomas Feltey, incoming deputy commanding general-maneuver, at III Armored Corps headquarters June 9, 2023.

Presiding over the ceremony was the III Armored Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe.

Although this is Feltey’s third time stationed at The Great Place, this was the first time Feltey was pinned with the III Armored Corps caltrop patch.

“It’s been a long five weeks, and during that time we’ve been playing one man down,” said Bernabe, “It helped me realize how much I count on these deputy commanding generals to keep the trains running on time, here at Fort Cavazos and throughout the III Armored Corps; well ladies and gentleman the cavalry has arrived!”

The ceremony was held to welcome back Feltey to Fort Cavazos and to illustrate the support given by his new command, command team, and Fort Cavazos community for his new position.

Feltey expressed how excited he was to be a part of the continued hard work that Soldiers contribute to day in and day out.

“To the soldiers of the III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos, I stand before you with great humility and pride and a deep sense of responsibility,” said Feltey, “The reputation of the III Armored Corps precedes as ‘America’s Hammer.”

After the welcome ceremony, Feltey was presented a saber, a long-standing and unique tradition executed by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard.

Felty expressed his gratitude for the Soldiers who embody the values of Army heritage and traditions.

“It’s an honor to join this remarkable team,” said Feltey, “Fort Cavazos holds a special place in our history and I’m privileged to be a part of this legacy. ‘The Great Place’ is great because of the soldiers, leaders, families, and community that makes it so.”