    Joint Base Andrews brings community together with small business summit

    A crowd listens to fellow business owners offer advice and speak about available

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews hosted the annual Small Business Summit as an opportunity for local small business owners to network and share resources with peers, and connect with the base, June 8.

    More than 100 attendees listened to presentations, shared notes and contacts, and socialized during the summit. Large and foreign businesses were also encouraged to attend by the event organizers to encourage networking and subcontracting opportunities for the small businesses.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, welcomed and thanked attendees during the opening remarks.

    "Joint Base Andrews continuously seeks innovative solutions which will often involve partnerships with non-military partners and small businesses like yourselves", said Randolph. "We look forward to a continued partnership with local businesses of the National Capitol Region."

    The all-day event allowed local business owners to discuss potential future projects at the base with JBA personnel. And, vendors had the opportunity to connect with contracting officials from the 316th Contracting Squadron and program offices.

    The summit's organizers plan for the event to continue annually in an effort to welcome new business owners, connections, and opportunities for JBA members and their local counterparts.

    NEWS INFO

