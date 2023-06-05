Arnold AFB Fitness Center access changed to improve base security

Photo By Marti Brumley | Access to the Arnold Air Force Base Fitness Center has changed to increase security....... read more read more Photo By Marti Brumley | Access to the Arnold Air Force Base Fitness Center has changed to increase security. Fitness center users must enter the fenced area through the Main Gate or Gate 2 and then proceed on one of the marked routes to the fitness center. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Brooke Brumley) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – In May, fencing was installed to prevent access to the Arnold Air Force Base Fitness Center from Wattendorf Memorial Highway.



Prior to this change, patrons could park in a lot between the highway and the Fitness Center. They would then access the facility through a secured turnstile.



Now, patrons must enter what is sometimes referred to as the “mission area” through the Main Gate or Gate 2 and proceed to the Fitness Center.



“The change is not intended to deter any authorized users from accessing the Fitness Center,” said Amy Brightbill, Sustainment Flight chief, Services Office. “It is an antiterrorism initiative to keep the base populace, including anyone who uses the Fitness Center, safe.”



Patrons must have the required identification to pass the check at the gate. Once past the gate, they can enter the Fitness Center. The turnstiles are still in place, but pedestrian gates next to them are unlocked allowing the turnstiles to be bypassed. Arnold AFB Services staff will still check IDs at the front desk upon entry to the Fitness Center.



Uniformed service members, retirees and eligible family members, and Department of Defense employees and their guests with base access are authorized to use the Fitness Center as provided for in Department of the Air Force Instruction 34-101. At Arnold AFB, contractors with base access may also use the Fitness Center but may not bring guests.



The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays and federal holidays.



The Main Gate is always open. Gate 2 is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Directions from the Main Gate: Proceed straight until the intersection with Schriever Avenue and turn left. Upon reaching a “Y” in the road, turn left. The Fitness Center will be on the left.



Directions from Gate 2: Proceed straight until the intersection with 5th Street and turn right. Proceed until the intersection with Schriever and turn right. Upon reaching a “Y” in the road, turn left. The Fitness Center will be on the left.



If you have questions concerning Fitness Center services, the Fitness Center can be reached by calling 931-454-6440.