Carrier Strike Group 11 Holds Underway Change of Command Ceremony

PHILIPPINE SEA – Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 10.



Sweeney assumed command of CSG-11 in April 2021 and led the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group through its work up cycle, Group Sail, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) and over six months of deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. His tenure as commander of CSG-11 is the longest in the command’s history.



In November 2022, CSG-11 deployed the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the squadrons of embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 which includes Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).



On deployment, the strike group executed five port calls, hosted two formal “Big Top” receptions in South Korea and Thailand, embarked hundreds of foreign dignitaries, military officials, Ambassadors, and international media, and conducted multi-domain training, exercises and operations with the Joint Force and several nations, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and the Philippines. Alongside allies and partners, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group’s presence in U.S. 7th Fleet reinforces the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



During his final address to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, Sweeney highlighted the many accomplishments CSG-11 achieved during his 25 months in command.



“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve as your commander. Everything you have accomplished has made our nation, Navy, and Strike Group a safer, stronger and more lethal force,” said Sweeney. “The Sailors of Carrier Strike Group Eleven and their families who have sacrificed and been resilient and ready for the past six months away from home – you are all our country’s greatest national asset. Continue to look out for your shipmates through the rest of this deployment and beyond. Build upon the lessons, experiences and tactics we have developed, and together, there will be no limit to the things you can achieve.”



Couture is a native of Vineland, New Jersey. She commissioned through the NROTC program at the George Washington University in 1995 and she received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. She holds a master’s degree in International Studies from Old Dominion University, and she completed her Joint Professional Military Education as a student of the U.S. Naval War College and the Joint Forces Staff College. She has served in a variety of afloat and ashore billets as a surface warfare officer.



Her most recent assignment was Commander, Naval Service Training Command.



“It is an honor to join this team during deployment as the Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11,” said Couture. “I am humbled by the opportunity to sail with such an accomplished group of professionals and continue the culture of excellence within our strike group.”



CSG-11 is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-11, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG11.

