VP-8 Holds 74th Change of Command

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 held a Change of Command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida June 08, 2023, during which Cmdr. James Reeves relieved Cmdr. Matthew German.



German joined the “Fighting Tigers” of VP-8 in May of 2021 as the executive officer following the squadron’s deployment to the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility (AOR). German assumed command of VP-8 in May of 2022 as the 74th commanding officer during the squadron’s deployment to the 7th Fleet AOR. Under his leadership, VP-8 was recognized as consecutive Battle “E” recipients, Captain Arnold Jay Isbell trophy winners, the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy, The Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion and Wellness “Blue H,” and the AVCM Donald M. Neal Aircraft Maintenance “Golden Wrench” award.



“Today’s success doesn’t carry forward to tomorrow, work hard and earn it each day,” said German addressing the change of command ceremony. “Remain mission ready so you can be lethal. continue to speak up when something doesn’t look right and spend time each day to advance your technical and tactical knowledge, so that you are ready, when called upon. Take care of your families and take care of each other.”



Capt. Troy Tartaglia, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 received the traditional salutes as command of the squadron was passed to Cmdr. James Reeves.



After assuming command, Cmdr. Reeves addressed the “Fighting Tigers” for the first time as their commanding officer.



“We will build on our present success by investing in each other,” said Reeves. “The P-8 is a beautiful aircraft that can do amazing things, but it does nothing without you. For all of the kit and capability that it brings to the fight, let us not get it twisted; you are the weapons system. Your development, growth, and ability have my raptured attention. Audacious investment is the bedrock of our greatness.”



Reeves is VP-8’s 75th commanding officer. He is a native of Orient, New York and a 2006 graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College, where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Maritime Electrical Engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Global Leadership from Duquesne University. He was designated a naval aviator in 2007.

Reeves will lead VP-8 through the remainder of the squadron’s home cycle and through their upcoming scheduled deployment.



The Fighting Tigers also welcomed Cmdr. A.J. Dierks as the new executive officer.



VP-8 was commissioned as VP-201 in September 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia. During World War II, flying the sea-based PBM Mariner aircraft. In June 1947, the squadron transitioned to the land-based P-2V Neptune aircraft. The squadron was renamed to VP-8 in September 1948, and in October 1962, VP-8 became the first operational P-3 Orion squadron in the U.S. Navy. Following the squadron’s 37th P-3 Orion deployment, VP-8 transitioned to the P-8A Poseidon in 2015. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

