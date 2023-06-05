REAGAN COMMEMORATES THE BATTLE OF MIDWAY

Photo By Seaman Jordan Brown | 230607-N-OE145-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2022) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Carlos...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jordan Brown | 230607-N-OE145-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2022) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Carlos Harris, from West Columbia, South Carolina, places a rose on the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action table during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony held in the fo’c’sle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jordan Brown) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Sailors gathered in the foc'sle aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to commemorate the Battle of Midway June 7, 2023.

During the ceremony, which marked the battle's 81st anniversary, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, drew his Sailors' focus towards a lesser-known aspect of the pivotal engagement.

"What I want to highlight today is the grit, bravery, and fortitude of the USS Yorktown’s crew and repair teams in mastering their craft as warfighters,” said Cardone, “and ultimately enabling our pilots to achieve victory in the 21 days preceding the battle."

USS Yorktown (CV 5), one of the three U.S. aircraft carriers that participated in the battle, was hit by a 550-pound semi-armor-piercing bomb on her flight deck during the Battle of Coral Sea, May 6, 1942, and sustained major damage.

Cardone added that thanks to the ship's damage control repair teams, Yorktown was able to return to Pearl Harbor for repairs within a speedy 18 days. Upon her return, Admiral Chester E. Nimitz gave the shipyard three days to repair her, a monumental task given that initial estimates placed repairs at 90 days.

Despite this, the Yorktown Sailors and shipyard repairmen were able to restore the ship to battle-readiness in time for her to play a critical role at Midway and help turn the tide of the war.

"The Yorktown crew is no different than our own," said Cardone. "On any given day and night aboard our ship, USS Ronald Reagan, we conduct maintenance, watch standing, and run damage control and firefighting drills, not only to fight the ship and maintain our readiness; we are the force enablers. Our consistent work enables Carrier Air Wing 5 to fly and project air power."

With the echoes of Yorktown's story in the crew's ears, readiness across all warfighting skillsets remains Ronald Reagan’s highest priority.

"Then, just as now, the importance of clear commander's intent, tactical innovation, and integration at the staff level cannot be overstated," said Cmdr. Justin Reddick, executive officer of the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, guest speaker at the ceremony. "We as naval aviators serving here in the Pacific are charged with carrying the mantle of those who have gone before us, and I for one am proud to say that I believe we carry it well."

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo Pacific region.