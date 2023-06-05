USS RONALD REAGAN FROCKS 271 SAILORS

Photo By Seaman Natasha Chevalier | 230607-N-JO823-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Sailors stand in formation during a...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Natasha Chevalier | 230607-N-JO823-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Sailors stand in formation during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan promoted 329 petty officers off the March 2023 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA - Two hundred and seventy-one Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were frocked to the next paygrade during a ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, June 7.

Forty first class, 118 second class, and 113 third class petty officers crossed the stage to receive a congratulations and frocking letter from Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.

Ronald Reagan promoted 33% more Sailors off the March Navy-wide Advancement Exam than the previous cycle, representing an 88% increase in advancements to first class, 64% to second class, and 1.4% to third class petty officer.

"We keep doing that and word is definitely going to get around the fleet that Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) is the place you want to come, where you get to do interesting work, if you want to advance in your career,” Cardone said.

Frocking ceremonies authorize Sailors selected for promotion to assume the title and insignia of the next paygrade before their official advancement, and along with them, a higher level of responsibility.

“I can be something the guys can look up to, and I can support them, because I've had second classes support me,” said Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Noah Baker, who was frocked at the ceremony. “Making second class is exciting, because I can always get my guys' backs.”

Frocking originates from the Age of Sail, when news of promotions would take months to arrive to ships at sea. Newly promoted officers would often depart to their new duty station, creating a vacancy. Captains would then recommend a remaining officer for promotion, giving them their predecessor's frock coat, along with the duties and responsibilities of their rank before the advancement was official.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.