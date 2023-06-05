APS-2 site director attends ASC’s Journey to Leadership, takes back new perspectives, leadership tools

Photo By Cameron Porter | Troy Furlow (center) is the site director at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Troy Furlow (center) is the site director at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. He signed up for U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Journey to Leadership program and said JLT has proven very beneficial. Pictured here, Furlow works with his JLT small group at Rock Island, Illinois, during one of the week-long training sessions. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DÜLMEN, Germany – He started his journey almost a year ago. No stranger to leadership, the site director at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite and former Army captain now Army civilian decided to put a request in to attend U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Journey to Leadership program.



The JLT program is designed to train current and future leaders on a broad range of leadership concepts, to administer various leadership tools and techniques, and to enhance leadership competencies and interpersonal skills.



Completing the JLT program June 8, Troy Furlow said the overall commitment was huge, but the benefits gained made all the time and effort over the past 10 months “100 percent worth it.”



JTL is a three-tiered program with each tier bringing participants to higher levels of knowledge, skills and abilities needed to become effective leaders. Furlow, who is assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, attended Tier II.



Furlow first heard about the JTL program from the 405th AFSB’s deputy to the commanding officer and the operations officer at AFSBn-Germany. Both highly recommended it.



After applying for the program in the summer of 2022 and getting accepted, Furlow started mapping out his plan. JLT Tier II includes five weeks of classroom training broken up across several months, two of which are held remotely. The first week of training was in August 2022. The last was in June 2023, which included graduation.



In addition, the JLT program required Furlow to conduct multiple two-day job shadowing and three-day cross training sessions with senior Army civilian leaders outside of his organization. Plus, he had to conduct three executive interviews and one 20-day developmental assignment.



“I immediately started planning out how I would be able to do all these cross trainings and shadowings with other organizations and a 20-day developmental assignment when I’m up at Dülmen where there’s not any major commands like ASC headquarters where you can go around to various staffs and sister organizations on the (installation),” Furlow said.



None the less, Furlow put into action a solid individual developmental plan for the JLT program. He shadowed the deputy to the garrison commander at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Belgium. He cross trained with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency and USAG Benelux’s Department of Public Works on Dülmen as well as the deputy to the garrison commander at USAG Benelux Brunssum in the Netherlands. And finally and most rewarding, according to Furlow, he conducted his 20-day developmental assignment at the Remote Maintenance and Distribution Cell-Ukraine in Poland under the tutelage of AFSBn-Germany Commander Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki.



“I got to fill his operations and integration slot,” Furlow said. “That was a great experience, a broadening experience, and a great way to see how everything we are doing at Dülmen and the other APS sites is received on the other end and sent forward.”



Furlow said he also enjoyed the classroom experiences and the interactions he had with fellow students during JLT, plus much more.



“Dülmen can be a little bit of a bubble of logistics management specialists so working with all different walks of ASC and learning about other people’s jobs and perspectives as we as a team go about supporting the enterprise and the warfighters was very interesting and beneficial to me,” said Furlow.



The mission of JTL is to provide additional opportunities for leadership development, and the overarching objective of JTL is to impart in participants the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to become effective leaders.



JTL Tier I is designed for civilians who are GS-10 and below, Soldiers E-6 and below, first and second lieutenants, and warrant officers and chief warrant officer 2s. There are three one-week training sessions, and the course lasts about five months.



Participants who take JTL Tier I will learn:

- Leadership fundamentals

- Critical thinking and problem solving

- Decision making

- Conflict management

- Briefing and presentation skills

- Time management skills

- Teambuilding and interpersonal skills

- Wellness



JTL Tier II is designed for civilians who are GS-11 - 13 and Soldiers who are sergeant first class and master sergeant/first sergeant, captains and majors, and warrant officer 3s. There are five one-week training sessions, and the course lasts about nine months.



Participants who take JTL Tier II will learn:

- The characteristics and types of leadership

- Organizational development

- Management versus leadership

- Oral and written communication skills

- Decision making

- Critical thinking

- Change management

- Team building



JTL Tier III is designed for civilians who are GS-14-15 and Soldiers who are sergeants major and lieutenant colonels and colonels.



Participants who take JTL Tier III will learn:

- Participate as Mentor to JTL Tier II participants or in ASC’s Mentoring Program.

- Leadership Development Plan

- Organization Improvement Plan

- Four Leadership Readings

- Program Impact Paper



For more information on JTL please go to the ASC share point site at: https://asc.aep.army.mil/sites/G37/g3tng/journeytoleadership/SitePages/Home.aspx.



