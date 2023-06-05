USS San Juan returns from final deployment

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Towner | 230506-N-UR986-0147 GROTON, Conn. (June 6, 2023) – Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Towner | 230506-N-UR986-0147 GROTON, Conn. (June 6, 2023) – Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Buckley is greeted by his wife Kayla and children Remington, 2, and new baby Gunner, during a homecoming event for the USS San Juan (SSN 751) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., June, 6, 2023. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Towner) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751), under the command of Cmdr. Al Mardegian, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London for the last time on Tuesday, June 6, completing its final six-month deployment before starting the decommissioning process later this year.



Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, under which San Juan operates, praised the crew for their successful deployment and the ship for 35 years of honorable service.



“It’s a great feeling to welcome any ship home from deployment, but this homecoming is particularly meaningful,” O’Donnell said. “I feel honored to be a part of San Juan’s history and I cannot think of a better crew to lead this highly decorated submarine into decommissioning.”



“Our submarines provide our country with an incredible military advantage, but it’s our submariners who complete the mission,” O’Donnell added. “I want to congratulate the crew on a job well-done and thank their families for their endless love, support, and sacrifices here at home.”



During its deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, San Juan steamed nearly 37,600 nautical miles and made port calls to Cypress and Rota, Spain. Thirty-six personnel earned their submarine warfare devices – commonly referred to as “dolphins” – during the deployment and six San Juan Sailors had new babies.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Buckley was among the first sailors to depart the boat to greet his wife, Kayla, son Remington, 2, and new baby Gunner, who was born four weeks earlier while Buckley was underway.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Klybor and his wife Christina Babyak were honored with the ceremonial first kiss on the pier, a moment Babyak said brings her family full circle in nuclear submarines.



“My grandfather was one the engineers who helped design and build the USS Nautilus,” Babyak explained. “It brings my family full circle to retire a nuclear sub and I am very excited.”



Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Carter won the ceremonial first hug with his wife Bonnie and children Annabeth, 8, Reagan, 5, and Colin, 1.



“I can’t even express how excited we are to see him,” said Bonnie Carter of her husband’s return. “This is our 6th deployment and are just so proud of everything this crew has done. They’ve been amazing.”



SSN 751 was commissioned August 6, 1988 and is the second U.S. warship named after San Juan, Puerto Rico. It is 361 feet long with a beam of 32 feet and a crew of more than 110 personnel.



The Los Angeles-class, sometimes called the LA-class or the 688-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines that forms the backbone of the U.S. Navy's submarine force. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.