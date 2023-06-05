Exchange Shoppers Can Win $7,000 in Prizes in Army Birthday Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday by giving away more than $7,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday by giving away more than $7,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.



From June 9 to July 7, nearly 260 of the most popular tactical gear products will be available to win. All authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“The Exchange is thrilled to bring another exciting sweepstakes to the military community.” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, Exchange deputy director of Logistics. “We are honored to celebrate Soldiers, Army retirees, Veterans and their families for everything they do for their Nation.”



Prizes include:



• Elite Summit backpack (one winner)

• Ira Green Mission First tactical backpack (six winners)

• Mechanix Recon gloves (24 winners)

• Nite Ize Radiant rechargeable pen light (24 winners)

• CRKT Compano carabiner (two winners)

• Rite in the Rain Ready-Box (five winners)

• Ira Green 155mm M107 Howitzer tumbler (24 winners)

• Ira Green Minimalist wallet, black (100 winners)

• Ira Green Micro gun tool (25 winners)

• Gear Aid tactical cooling towel (24 winners)

• Otis Technology rip cord (24 winners)



The drawings for the winners will take place on or around July 14. Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view the latest deals and weekly sales flyers.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



