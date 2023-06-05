380th AEW welcomes new commander

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing welcomed Col. Terence G. Taylor as the new commander during a ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2023.



Officiated by Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, Taylor took command of the wing from Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, outgoing 380th AEW commander.



“You’ve risen to every challenge, and the dedication and professionalism that you’ve shown inspires me every day,” said Lopez in his final address to the wing. “I will miss this team. Know that I am intensely proud of you, and it was an absolute honor to serve alongside your side.”



Change of command ceremonies are an opportunity to thank and acknowledge the achievements of the outgoing commander, get a glimpse of the expectations and vision of a new commander, and relish the impressive accomplishments of the unit they have been trusted to lead.



“You’re inheriting an incredible combat wing,” Lopez said to Taylor. “A legacy and, more importantly, a family of Airmen and Soldiers that will humble you and make you proud. I know under your leadership the 380th AEW will continue to build upon its reputation of excellence, and you will be standing here in what feels like a blink of an eye with your own memories of this place.”



Upon redeploying, Lopez is slated to become the U.S. Central Command Deputy Director for Operations, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



Taylor joins the 380th AEW after serving as the 27th Special Operations Wing commander at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



“Your reputation precedes you,” Taylor said in his initial address to the wing. “You are an example of a wing that not only remains ready today but understands the importance of being relevant tomorrow. It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as your wing commander, and I look forward to stepping into the future with you.”



At the conclusion of his remarks, Grynkewich left the new 380th AEW commander with a charge:



“Empower your Airmen,” he said. “Identify and break down the barriers holding them back, and unleash your team’s creativity and spirit. This region remains dynamic and demanding, constantly evolving and full of surprises. We’ll need every single Airman fully engaged to meet that challenge.”

