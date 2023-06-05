Medical leaders offer trainees insight to kick-off exercise

Photo By Sgt. Peter Martinez | U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa Hannick, emergency medicine specialist gives a Tactical Combat...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Peter Martinez | U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa Hannick, emergency medicine specialist gives a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) class during Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JEMX-23) is an international training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Joint multinational and U.S. military medical forces attended day one of the 2023 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) June 5.



"Why is JEMX different?" asked Lt. Col. Jody Shipley, troop battalion commander at Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, addressing the audience.



This intense exercise is coordinated through U.S. Army medical personnel from multiple units and training facilities at Fort Cavazos. It is designed to increase unit and individual readiness, emphasizing multinational and joint service interoperability.



"There are two reasons why; one is the size, scope, and complexity; two, the depth and breadth and talent of the subject matter experts here," Shipley said.



Units participating in this event are from joint active services, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy, Air Force, Marines and visiting NATO partners.



"The JEMX has a talent pool from the tri-services; U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force; we have partners from the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Lithuania represented; we have a wounded warrior and his bride who are here to tell their story," Shipley said.



"If all of this doesn't get you focused, you need to leave Texas," he quipped.



JEMX day one offered the point of view of medical care from a combat-injured patient and his wife and testimonies from medical personnel close to the fight, instructing a battlefield perspective and recalibration of battlefield medicine.



"I will submit to you by the end of the exercise; you will learn things that will help you save lives," Shipley emphasized.



Shipley encouraged the medical responders to be humble, patient and learn.



A company of medical personnel from the Royal Netherland Army attended the lectures and the first classroom portion of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in preparation for the training lanes in the field.



"This is one of the biggest training exercises I can do for my unit," said Capt. Thomas Van Eijk, a physician with the Royal Netherlands Army.



Van Eijk has held the physician position for an air assault unit for the past three years.



He emphasized he is here to attend all classes.



Van Eijk said his experience at JEMX will enhance medical operations for his unit.



"Normally, we have light training abilities in the Netherlands," he said. "We train on humans who pretend to be hurt."



Van Eijk said JEMX allows medical personnel to push their capabilities' limits due to the available resources.



"As doctors, we are responsible for all medical training for nurses in the platoon," he explained. "I can bring what I learned at TCCC and from the Prolonged Casualty Care course to the nurses."



"The training will prepare us much more for a real situation," he said.



TCCC underlines preparation.



"Know who to call when you have no one to call," said Dr. Vanessa Hannick (Sieg), emergency medicine specialist at CRDAMC. "We are now your network to help if you did not have one before you came here. From this point forward, I want you to examine everything you thought you knew about medicine."



Hannick suggested that the medical personnel go line by line while experiencing TCCC and ask themselves, "Why, why, why?"



"Ask yourself "How?" Hannick said.



She said to seek answers. When a solution is discovered, ask someone else. Continue to ask. Use as many subject matter experts as possible.



"Ask someone what they think is missing," Hannick advised.



Ask, she said.



"How will I treat someone at the point of injury?" Hannick asked.



Hannick said to think through being able to perform casualty care in dire circumstances with no resources or an off-the-wall, austere environment.



Hannick emphasized that the decisions made would matter to a patient in one's charge whose family is waiting for them at home.



-