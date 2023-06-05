FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - U.S. Army Crew Chief Ssg. Parker Wattson of the 1st Cavalry Division supplies oxygen to a casualty on a UH-60 Black Hawk during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 6, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JMEX-23) is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2023 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7842320
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-VC966-2006
|Resolution:
|2258x3380
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 230606-A-VC966-2006 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT