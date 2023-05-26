DLA Energy Industry Summit brings together agency, industry partners

Courtesy Photo | Accelerating the Defense Department’s clean energy future was a significant topic of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Accelerating the Defense Department’s clean energy future was a significant topic of discussion during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Industry Summit May 24-25, 2023, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Virginia. A panel discussion with DLA Energy Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas and Council on Environmental Quality Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Mayock focused on how the federal government, DOD and the Military Services are addressing climate change. (Photo by DLA Energy Scott Taetsch) see less | View Image Page

Reconnecting in person with industry partners to advance efforts on climate challenges and clean energy was the focus of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Industry Summit, May 24-25 at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia.



During his opening remarks, DLA Energy Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas said he wanted industry’s engagement to help finding creative ways to meet energy challenges.



“To be truly innovative, we rely on our partnership with industry,” he said. “We know that we need to be disruptive to the norm to make progress.”



The Summit included over 220 attendees participating in a variety of general and breakout sessions to help industry better understand DLA Energy’s acquisition programs in support of the Department of Defense and Whole of Government and updates on upcoming opportunities.



Two primary mission areas were discussed: petroleum and installation energy. Petroleum includes bulk petroleum products, bulk supply chain services, direct delivery fuels, and sustainable aviation fuels. Installation energy includes electricity, natural gas, renewable power/carbon pollution-free electricity, energy savings performance contracts and utility system privatization.



“The strong relationships we have with our industry partners have always been, and will continue to be, paramount to ensuring mission readiness and resiliency for our warfighters,” said DLA Energy Director of Supplier Operations Gabriella Earhardt.



On day one of the Summit, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Mayock joined Canlas for a discussion on accelerating the Defense Department’s clean energy future.



“This is a really extraordinary moment in history, in energy history with energy operations, and it's an exciting time to be in the field,” Mayock said. “I would encourage you, from a partner perspective, to engage us and work with us on helping us get the products that we're looking for to deliver on your goals.”



On day two, a panel discussed DOD climate challenges provided the opportunity to hear senior leadership perspectives on the DOD’s vision for climate adaptation. The panel included Earhardt along with Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment Brendan Owens, Chief Sustainability Officer and Advisor to the Secretary on Climate Joseph Bryan, and Director for Operational Energy in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Oliver Fritz.



“This was the first large, in-person event in several years,” said DLA Energy’s Supplier Relationship Manager Imani Mitchell. “We were honored to have many distinguished speakers join us to talk about DOD’s climate challenges and how we can better partner with industry to improve our readiness and resilience.”



The event concluded with a large open-forum networking session to provide industry partners an opportunity for one-on-one engagement with DLA Energy leadership. Representatives from not only the petroleum and installation energy teams but also quality technical, small business, procurement process support, business process support, and military service partners were available to answer questions and further build partnerships.