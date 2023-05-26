374 OSS Changes Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | A ceremony pamphlet sits on a chair at a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | A ceremony pamphlet sits on a chair at a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 2, 2023. Lt. Col. Scott Branco assumed command of the 374th OSS from Lt. Col. Sean Powers The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Scott Branco assumed command of the 374th Operational Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Sean Powers during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 2.



Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th OSS, and representatives from across the base.



“Thank you to all the Airmen, civilian coworkers, and senior leaders for your hard work and mentorship,” Powers said. “You’re getting a great leader in Lt. Col. Branco and a great human being to lead the 374th OSS.”



Powers leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include leading the 374th OSS as the first operational support unit in the Air Force to implement next generation aircrew protection and to obtain approval of a fully-functional alternate radar approach control. He also oversaw the organization of the first Pacific Air Forces air traffic exchange with Marines and Japanese Air Self Defense Force and created the 374th Airlift Wing’s first aerospace physiology program. As a result, his steadfast dedication to develop Airmen led to a staggering 74 Group, eight Wing, five Numbered Air Force, 31 Major Command, and seven Air Force individual awards.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“I’m supremely humbled to stand before you today, as I have so much respect for all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve seen come from this team,” Branco said. “I’ve known Powers for some time and he is a fantastic officer, possessing intelligence and vision, and I know he’ll go on to do great things at his next post.”