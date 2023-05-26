Multinational medical training begins at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Military medical professionals arrived at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) for a joint service and multinational training event June 4.

The high-intensity Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMEX), coordinated through Army medical personnel from multiple units and training facilities at Fort Cavazos, is designed to increase unit individual readiness and joint interoperability, as detailed by JEMEX exercise coordinators. Units participating in this event are from the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy, Air Force and Marines, including NATO Partners.

“This exercise is intended to prepare all medical personnel from the different forces to operate in an austere environment for all emergency medicine,” said Maj. Christie Lang, the JMEX officer in charge.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, III Armored Corps Surgeon Cell, and personnel from the MSTC are some of the entities noted coordinating the JMEX. The JMEX allows trainees to practice with assets that are standardized, rapidly deployable, networked, self-mobile, modular, scalable and resuscitative in support of unified land operations.

They will conduct training centered around emergency medicine operations to include training through all the roles of casualty care.

She explained that UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters would also conduct hot and cold load training during the exercise.

With all the different forces participating in this exercise, Lang explained that the goal is to understand casualty care operations in a dynamic environment and joint service capabilities through working partnerships.

“Along with some of our NATO partners, this is a multinational and multi-service exercise designed to maintain force calm interoperability during emergency medicine operations in an austere environment,” Lang said.

