USS Jefferson City Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 1, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, June 1.



Cmdr. Alexander Franz relieved Cmdr. Robert McDowell as Jefferson City’s commanding officer during the ceremony.



“In the last two-and-a-half years we have exceeded my loftiest expectations” said McDowell. “We have consistently performed above fleet average on inspections and deployed through the Western Pacific for missions vital to national security. We deliver performance.”



Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, offered his congratulations and admiration for Jefferson City’s accomplishments under McDowell’s leadership.



“I’m proud, inspired and grateful for the quality and legacy of your unflinching leadership,” said Trask. “You were runner up for the Stockdale Leadership Award, your crew was awarded the Arleigh Burke Fleet trophy, and most of all, the success of your crew, are all testaments to the quality of your command.”



During McDowell’s tenure, Jefferson City successfully completed deployments in the Western Pacific and navigated a homeport shift from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to Guam.



During the ceremony, McDowell thanked the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), CSS-15, and the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment for their roles in successfully supporting Jefferson City’s mission cycles, allowing them to remain operational and mission-ready.



Jefferson City is one of several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



