Patchogue Resident Promoted to Chief Master Sergeant at 106th Rescue Wing

N.Y. Air National Guard Maj. Kristie L. Lyons, 106th Maintenance Operations Flight commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Eric Carver, 106th Maintenance Operations Flight senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Carver's Chief Master Sergeant promotion order during his promotion ceremony at the 106th Rescue Wing, F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, NY, May 5, 2023. Carver served as a New York State Trooper from 1997 to 2015, when he retired and joined the 106th Rescue Wing full-time. In 2022, Carver was assigned as the 106th Maintenance Operations Flight senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Daniel H. Farrell)

Westhampton Beach, N.Y. (06/02/2023) - Patchogue resident Eric Carver was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard during a May 6, 2023, ceremony at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York.



Carver graduated from Bethpage High School and enlisted in the active-duty Air Force in 1986 serving until 1990 when he joined the Air National Guard as a traditional reservist. Carver earned an associate degree in Avionic Systems Technology from the Community College of the Air Force in 2004.



Carver served as a New York State Trooper from 1997 to 2015 until retiring and joining the 106th Rescue Wing as a full-time service member. In 2022, Carver was assigned as the 106th Maintenance Operations Flight senior enlisted leader.



Over the course of his career, Carver has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Turkey and Djibouti. Among his accomplishments, Carver considers his role as Maintenance Group first sergeant, from 2008 to 2012, and first sergeant during his deployment to Afghanistan, in 2008, as his proudest achievements. A first sergeant advises commanders on the readiness, health, morale, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure mission readiness.



“I have always admired Chief Master Sgt Caver’s tenacity and dedication,” said Major Kristie L. Lyons, 106th Maintenance Operations Flight commander. “He leads by example and embodies the ethos, ‘Mission First, People Always,’ never losing sight of taking care of his Airmen while executing the mission. I am incredibly proud to serve alongside Chief Carver.”



Carver lives in Patchogue with his wife, Senior Master Sgt. Amanda Carver, who also serves at the 106th Rescue Wing.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.